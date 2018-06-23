Blues for Mister Charlie

Black Olive Community Theatre

Badger Rock Neighborhood Center 501 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Black Olive Community Theatre hosts a staged-reading of James Baldwin's Blues for Mister Charlie.

Director: Oroki Rice. Producer: Lisa Andreas.

Blues for Mister Charlie is James Baldwin's second play, a social commentary drama in three acts. It was first produced and published in 1964. The play is dedicated to the memory of Medgar Evers, his widow and children, and to the memory of the dead children of Birmingham. It is loosely based on the Emmett Till murder that occurred in Money, Mississippi, before the Civil Rights Movement began.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blues_for_Mister_Charlie

$12 donation at the door. Mature subject matter, Not suited for young children.

Badger Rock Neighborhood Center 501 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
