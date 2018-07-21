Blues Traveler, The Jimmys

press release: Party of the Summer: Blues Traveler at The Edgewater

July 21 @ 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Edgewater is celebrating 70 years of live music on the lake with a special addition to our Summer of Music: Grammy® award winning band, Blues Traveler.

Join us on The Grand Plaza at The Edgewater for THE party of the summer on Saturday, July 21, for Blues Traveler, a band best known for their improvisational live shows and the breakthrough, multi-platinum selling album four, which earned them a Grammy® for Best Rock Performance and hit singles “Run-Around” and “Hook.” Madison favorite The Jimmys will open the show at 6pm.

Blues Traveler — John Popper (lead vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla (bass), Brendan Hill (drums), and Ben Wilson (keyboard) — have a proven reputation with a total of twelve studio albums — four gold, three platinum and one six-times platinum — they have sold more than 10 million combined units worldwide, and played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people. Their hit “Run-Around” is the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history.

5pm – Doors open

6pm – The Jimmys

Headliner: Blues Traveler

Ticket Availability:

General Admission ⎮ $60, Grand Plaza

VIP ⎮ $110, premium concert viewing from The Statehouse Terrace, access to private bar, 1 complimentary drink ticket (must be 21 years old to receive drink ticket).

Tickets will be mailed to the address provided and must be presented at concert for entry. No refunds. Concert will be moved indoors for inclement weather.