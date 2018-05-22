BLW Center Tours
Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center 1917 Lake Point Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Learn more about BLW Center and ways to get involved by attending a behind-the-scenes tour!
BLW kids will be helping lead tours! Join us:
- Tuesday, May 22nd at 4pm
- Thursday, May 24th at 10am
- Wednesday, May 30th at 4pm
Please RSVP to Rebecca at rebecca@blwcenter.org or 608-441-6991
