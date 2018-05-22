BLW Center Tours

Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center 1917 Lake Point Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Learn more about BLW Center and ways to get involved by attending a behind-the-scenes tour!

BLW kids will be helping lead tours! Join us:

  • Tuesday, May 22nd at 4pm
  • Thursday, May 24th at 10am
  • Wednesday, May 30th at 4pm

Please RSVP to Rebecca at ​rebecca@blwcenter.org​ or 608-441-6991

608-441-6991
