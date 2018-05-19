Board Bash

press release: Revolutionary Skatepark Company and Freedom Skate Shop offer free activities for families. Skateboarding lessons, skate competition, free lunch, prizes, and giveaways.

Events bring us one step closer to opening the indoor park Madison wants and needs. With your help we can make this dream, a reality! EVENT SURVEY

Just show up, it’s FREE, but be sure to stop into Freedom Skate Shop and grab some raffle tickets to help fund more lighting at the park. **5 Tickets for $5.00 and you are entered to win a Deck, Jacket, shirt, or gift cards!