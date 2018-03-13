Board of Education Candidates Forum

press release: GRUMPS ( GR andparents U nited for M adison P ublic S chools) is holding a forum for the three school board candidates running for two seats in the spring election, April 3. The forum will be: TUESDAY, MARCH 13, 2018, 6:30-8:00pm, at Christ Presbyterian Church (944 E. Gorham St). All 3 candidates have agreed to participate.

Seats on the Board of Education are non-partisan and elected by the entire district.

This will be an opportunity to meet each of the candidates, learn about their backgrounds, passions and views on major educational issues, locally, statewide and nationally.

CANDIDATES:

SEAT 1: Anna Moffit, Gloria Reyes

SEAT 2: Mary Burke