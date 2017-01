press release: Are you interested in making certain all MMSD students have the best educational opportunities possible?

Then the GRUMPS ( GR andparents U nited for M adison P ublic S chools) Boa rd of Education candidate forum is the place to be on February 7, 7:00-8:30 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham (ample parking available) ! Six candidates are vying for two seats (three in each race for the February primary) . All will participate in the forum. This event is free and open to the public.

Contact persons: Nan Brien 665-3181: Carol Carstensen 255-5931