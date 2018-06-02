press release:

During the 1940s and 1950s, thirty-seven athletic and determined women from Wisconsin made a BIG difference. Over the period of 1943-1954, they were among the more than 550 women who played professional baseball in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League depicted in the movie A League of Their Own. In this presentation, Bob Kann, the biographer of one of the Kenosha players, Joyce Westerman: Baseball Hero, shares stories about Wisconsin women who grew up during the Great Depression, worked in factories and on farms, and eventually played professional baseball.​

Funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the State of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Humanities Council supports and creates programs that use history, culture, and discussion to strengthen community life for everyone in Wisconsin.