Bobby Bare Jr.'s Young Criminals Starvation League

Seeing the joyful singing and playing of Americana scion Bobby Bare Jr. just once can make an audience member a fan for life. The chance to catch the full-strength Young Criminals Starvation League in the friendly confines of the basement should be a transcendent experience for the already converted. It's a rare chance these days to hear Bare Jr. do his own thing, as most of his time of late has been spent playing guitar for Guided by Voices.

June 15, 8 pm (doors at 7) Bobby Bare Jr's Young Criminal's Starvation League, suggested donation $15

It's likely to fill up, so don't wait if you think you want to come, and believe me you do!

Parking Alert: There is now no parking on either side of MacArthur Rd. I suggest parking on the very wide, curbed streets of Ellenwood and Duncan off Mendota and walking up the little path to MacArthur Ct. Google Maps says it is 0.1 miles and two minutes https://goo.gl/maps/5ZkNX from there to the house.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.