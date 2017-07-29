press release: Historic Breese Stevens Field is excited to announce the next in our series of summer community entertainment, the Breese Stevens Field “Bocce Festiva” Bocce Tournament and Italian Night. Bocce is an internationally popular ball-throwing game created during the Roman Empire and steeped in Italian heritage.

The single elimination tournament will feature teams of two competing for a grand prize. Players are awarded points based on the distance from their thrown balls to the target ball relative to their opponents throws. Kids, teens, and adults can all find success and have fun playing this classic backyard game. No partner? No problem! Enter our free agency pool by simply registering alone, and we’ll find you a sure-fire ringer!

Before, during, and after the game indulge in Italian themed cuisine with a hot and fresh meatball or chicken-parmesan submarine sandwich. If our wide variety of local beers won’t quench your thirst, four themed cocktails will be available for purchase: the Negroni, the Americano, the Bellini, the Godfather. Curated Italian music will act as your tournament soundtrack throughout the evening.

A $20 per person entry fee gets each contestant into the tournament, provides two beer or soda coupons, and contributes to the grand prize. Not competing? Bring your own backyard fun to the festive atmosphere on a “bocce-free” section on our state of the art AstroTurf field, or in our historic grandstands.

Please go to the following address below to register!

http://breesestevensfield.com /bocce-festiva/