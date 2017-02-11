Bockfest

$35

Great Dane - Hilldale 357 Price Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Bock heads rejoice as the Great Dane Hilldale host the areas favorite breweries to bring you Madison's ultimate beer sampling and Beer Festival.  

The fourth annual Great Dane Bockfest is back with a wide selection of winter seasonal, reputable Bock beers, year-round favorites, Eisbocks, and more. Participating Breweries include; Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., Wisconsin Brewing Co., Vintage Brewing Co., Capital Brewery, Lakefront Brewery, Karben4, Rockhound, Weltenburger Kloster & Freiburg Gastropub!

The festival will take place indoors at the Great Dane Hilldale location Saturday, February 11, from Noon to 5pm. Tickets are $35. Quaff to your heart's content and enjoy unlimited samplings, a commemorative glass, Bavarian pretzel bar, Hammerschlagen and raffles!

Great Dane - Hilldale 357 Price Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

608-661-9400

