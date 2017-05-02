Body Awareness & Creativity

press release: How might your creativity flourish in new and perhaps surprising ways if you become more aware of your internal environment? As we feel and attend to sensations within our bodies, we strengthen the interoceptive pathways to our brains. This process of interoception can help us become more aware of our emotions, our sense of ourselves and relationships in the world, and it can forge deeper connections with our own creativity. In this workshop, we will learn a bit about interoception and how it works, explore gentle interoceptive yoga and movement as ways to awaken body awareness, then invite that awareness into creative exploration through optional prompts for collage, drawing, and creative writing. Please bring: a yoga mat and art supplies. Some art supplies will be provided, and extra mats may be available. Please call 266-6350 if you would like to borrow a mat. Come ready to participate! For people 16 and older, no experience necessary. Instructor Clare Norelle is a bilingual yoga teacher and trauma sensitive yoga facilitator who writes songs, tells stories, and explores visual art. She is especially drawn to supporting people as they deepen their sense of connection with their own bodies and lives, and with other life on earth. You can learn more about her work at www.clarenorelle.com

Please call 266-6300 to register or register online.

Co-sponsored by the Madison Area Wellness Collective. Learn more at http://www.madisonwellnesscollective.org/ This program is funded by a gift from Marvin J. Levy. Part of Library as Retreat Space, May 1 - May 7, 2017.