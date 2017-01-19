Bombadil

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$12 ($10 adv.; ages 18+). Presented by Majestic Live. Doors 7 pm.

press release: Bombadil released their self-titled EP in 2006, "A Buzz, A Buzz" in 2008 and "Tarpits and Canyonlands" in 2009, the record that has often been referred to as "the album that should have made [Bombadil] famous." Just prior to its release, Daniel Michalak was diagnosed with neural tension, an ailment that caused him to lose the use of his hands. Consequently, Bombadil took a hiatus from touring, during which time they recorded and released "All That the Rain Promises" in 2011, the first album they recorded entirely themselves. Rest and therapy helped Michalak return to performing, and the band released "Metrics of Affection" in 2013 to great reviews. After an 18 month period of intense touring and songwriting, Bombadil has crafted "Hold On." This record is packed with unforgettable melodies, imaginative sonic landscapes and irresistible harmonies - yet another reason why Bombadil is championed by KCRW, the New York Times, NPR, and Diffuser.

The Frequency 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-819-8777

