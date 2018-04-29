press release: LIKELY THE LAST MAJOR CONCERT TO BE HELD AT THE CENTER

Bon Jovi is bringing the This House Is Not For Sale 2018 tour to the BMO Harris Bradley Center Sunday, April 29 (alternative date April 30).

A limited number of presale tickets are available Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. with code ALWAYS. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m.

While the concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, the Milwaukee Bucks playoff schedule could include a possible home game on that date. In that situation, Bon Jovi would perform at the Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 30. All tickets originally issued for the April 29 concert would be honored.