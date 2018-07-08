press release: Join the congregation for VIKING CHURCH - Bos Meadery's unholy celebration of all things HARD & HEAVY the second Sunday of every month!

This month we'll bang our heads to:

Bon Scropion, Floyd Turbo, SEISMA

All VIKING CHURCH shows are FREE and EARLY (because late-night masses are only for Christmas): 6:00pm - 9:00pm. Grab a horn of your favorite mead and genuflect to THE METAL! \m/