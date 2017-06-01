Bone Health

Presented by a registered nurse, this one-hour session will teach participants about osteoporosis and steps families can take to reduce their risk and stay healthy.

The session will cover:

· What is osteoporosis and osteopenia

· Why bones are important to our overall health

· Warning signs

· Risk factors

· Screenings

· The importance of calcium and vitamin D

· How to reduce your risk of osteoporosis

· Where to find more information and resources

Handouts on the topic and a small gift will be available for participants at the end of the session.

This program will be held at the Meriter Business Center and is being offered in partnership with the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.

Location: Meriter Business Center, 2650 Novation Pkwy, Madison, WI

Cost: No Charge

There is no charge for this program, but advanced registration is required. To register visit unitypoint.org/madison or contact the Women’s Health Education Department at (608)417-8446.