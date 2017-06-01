× Expand Peter Lee Charlie Parr: “I’ve been going along for a long time thinking it’s just me.”

press release: This years Bonfire Music & Arts Festival welcomes Wisconsin’s hottest act, bluegrass heroes, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades playing two sets of music. Also headlining is world famous Charlie Parr and Madison’s sweethearts The People Brothers Band and Wheelhouse. Chicago Farmer, Joe & Vicki Price and Frogleg also join over 20 other bands of all musical genres set to play over the 3-day festival June 1st-3rd at Driftless Music Gardens. The lineup, pricing and more details can be found at driftlessmusicgardens.com.

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. - Strongly rooted in bluegrass, old-time, and folk music, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades produces a sound that draws on the vaults of music collectively and individually enjoyed throughout the course of their lives thus far. The music doesn’t lend itself well to categories or boundaries; one could probably be formed, but the boys seem to generally prefer fishing a river, or enjoying the company of friends and barley beers. Horseshoes & Hand Grenades has shared the stage with Trampled By Turtles, The Travelin’ McCourys, Railroad Earth, Merle Haggard, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, Marty Stuart, and many more. Being mostly inspired by rivers, valleys, good friends, and good drink, this five-piece is as sturdy as any Midwest riverbed and will make your toes tap from sundown to sunrise.

Charlie Parr - An easily confused and very shy individual, Charlie Parr has been traveling around singing his songs ever since leaving Austin Minnesota in the 1980's. According to online magazine, American Standard Time, “Charlie Parr‘s latest album, Stumpjumper, is a hot one. As usual he draws from the well of human suffering, but does so with humor and just a dash of folk tale mystery. Parr benefits from the additional band members, who offer percussive accents to his mesmerizing resonator and 12-string blues style picking.”