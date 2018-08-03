Bonny Doon, Proud Parents

× Expand Bonny Doon

press release: We are bringing Detroit's BONNY DOON back to Madison after bringing down the house at Mickeys last year! With their new record in tow out now on the esteemed WOODSIST RECORDS

Jangly, twangy, ruminative and heartfelt, with all the best parts of Silver Jews, Neil Young, Smog and Woods, this band keeps making impressions with every subsequent release. In addition to being one of my literal favorite current acts, BONNY DOON has also harbored praise from NPR, Stereogum, Pitchfork, Noisey and everyone else on the dang block. They are slammed this summer between crazy sold out tours with both Snail Mail and Band of Horses. We are so luck to have finagled them on this off night at the new and cozy Communication!! A serious DO NOT MISS of the summer.

https:// bonnydoon.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ bonnydoontheband/

7PM

ALL AGES

SOBER SPACE

$7