Boo-Grass for Books is an annual fundraiser for Literacy Network and Lowell Elementary, collecting new and used children’s books and cash donations as an admission fee ($20 maximum for the whole family). There’s also a kids’ costume parade, arts and crafts, a bake sale, and all-ages friendly Americana by Oak Street Ramblers, Shotgun Mary and Lit Net executive director Jeff Burkhart.

Plus, if guests donate a new or gently used children's book, they will receive a free root beer!