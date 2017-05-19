Book, CD, DVD & Plant Sale

press release: Neighborhood House, Madison’s first community center, will be holding a book, CD, DVD and plant sale on Friday, May 19, from 1 to 5,and Saturday, May 20, from 10 to 4. We have over 10,000 items to sell and literally something for everybody. All proceeds will be used to help us provide programs for kids, families, seniors and adults with disabilities. For more info, please call 608-255-5337.