press release: Book of Margo Broadway Cabaret is thrilled to present former Evansville resident and extraordinary musical talent, Margo Losey Mikkelson, in concert on Saturday, November 4, 2017. Show times are 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM at Edgewood College (1000 Edgewood College Drive) in Madison. The Concert is a fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting the Eager Free Public Library’s Expansion Project.

The show is a compilation of great Broadway hits (numbers from Evita, Funny Girl, South Pacific, to name a few) and personal stories from Margo’s life, loves, and experiences in Wisconsin, Australia, and many other places her life has taken her.

From Asia to Europe to Australia, Margo’s vocal stylings have inspired audiences around the world. A Fine Arts graduate of St. Olaf College in Minnesota, Margo’s professional career began overseas, then circled back to Wisconsin and Kansas City, via New York. Favorite roles include Eva Peron in “Evita” and Fantine in “Les Miserables”. Margo was also a featured soloist with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and a Dialect Coach for Village Roadshow Studios in Australia. A bit closer to home, Margo worked as a news producer at NBC15 and WKOW, and has performed with the Madison Opera Company.

Margo returns home to Wisconsin for a one day/night only Broadway Cabaret performance. For more information and tickets, go to www.bookofmargo.eventbrite.com or stop by the Eager Free Public Library in Evansville. Tickets are $10 or $15. Advanced ticket purchases are required.