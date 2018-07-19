Book Sale

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Find great bargains for your home library and support the library!  This sale features books, DVDs and other materials of all types. Most items are $2 or less.  Hosted by the Friends of the Madison Public Library in and near the Friends' Book Store. Visit http://www.friendsmpl.com for more information or to become a member.

This is a multi-day sale.  Sale hours: Thursday, July 19, 9am-9pm, Friday, July 20, 9am-6pm, Saturday, July 21, 9am-3pm (bag sale from 12pm-3pm $5/bag).

Fundraisers
Books
608-266-6300
