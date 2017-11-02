Find great bargains for your home library and support the library! This sale features books, DVDs and other materials of all types. Most items are $2 or less. Hosted by the Friends of the Madison Public Library in conjunction with the Wisconsin Book Festival.

This is a multi-day sale. Sale hours: Thursday, November 2, 9 am - 9 pm, Friday, November 3, 9 am - 9 pm, Saturday, November 4, 9 am - 9 pm; Sunday, November 5, 11 am - 2 pm.