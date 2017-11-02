Book Sale
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Find great bargains for your home library and support the library! This sale features books, DVDs and other materials of all types. Most items are $2 or less. Hosted by the Friends of the Madison Public Library in conjunction with the Wisconsin Book Festival.
This is a multi-day sale. Sale hours: Thursday, November 2, 9 am - 9 pm, Friday, November 3, 9 am - 9 pm, Saturday, November 4, 9 am - 9 pm; Sunday, November 5, 11 am - 2 pm.
Info
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival