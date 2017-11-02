Book Sale

Google Calendar - Book Sale - 2017-11-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Sale - 2017-11-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Sale - 2017-11-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Book Sale - 2017-11-02 00:00:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Find great bargains for your home library and support the library! This sale features books, DVDs and other materials of all types. Most items are $2 or less. Hosted by the Friends of the Madison Public Library in conjunction with the Wisconsin Book Festival.

This is a multi-day sale. Sale hours: Thursday, November 2, 9 am - 9 pm, Friday, November 3, 9 am - 9 pm, Saturday, November 4, 9 am - 9 pm; Sunday, November 5, 11 am - 2 pm.

Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
608-266-6300
Google Calendar - Book Sale - 2017-11-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Sale - 2017-11-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Sale - 2017-11-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Book Sale - 2017-11-02 00:00:00