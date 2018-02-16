Book Sale
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
The Friends of Fitchburg Library Used Book Sale will be held Friday, February 16, from noon to 5 pm and Saturday, February 17, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Fitchburg Library, 5530 Lacy Rd. There is a wide variety of fiction, non-fiction, mystery, children’s and audio books at low prices. Proceeds support Fitchburg Library materials and programming.
