Book Sale

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: The largest used book sale in Wisconsin returns this fall! The sale will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Memorial Library in room 116. The sale includes literature, history, children's books, science, art, philosophy, reference texts, foreign language books, and more. Videos, DVDs, CDs, and LPs are available. All sales are open to the public. For more information about the Book Sale, how to donate, or become a volunteer contact the Friends of the UW—Madison Libraries.

Preview Sale ($5 entry)

Wednesday (11/1)

4:00PM - 8:00PM  

Regular Sale

Thursday (11/2) and Friday (11/3)

10:30AM - 7:00PM  

$4-a-Bag-Sale (Bring your own bag)

Saturday (11/4)

9:00AM - 1:00PM

(1:05PM - 2:00: remaining books are free)

Info
UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
608-265-2505
