Book Sale

Literacy Network 701 Dane St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Thousands of fantastic used books will be available of all different varieties of genre.  Most books will be priced at $2 or less! 

Thursday, March 16, 4:00pm-8:00pm; Friday, March 17, 9:00am-7:00pm; Saturday, March 18, 9:00am-2:00pm

Literacy Network, 701 Dane Street, Madison

Interested in donating books for the sale? Please click here for guidelines and instructions for donating. Books can be dropped off during our normal office hours.

Literacy Network 701 Dane St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Books

608-244-3911

