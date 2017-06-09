press release: Friday, June 9, 10:00am-7:00pm; Saturday, June 10, 10:00am-2:00pm

Time for our used book sale! Thousands of fantastic used books are being stockpiled for the sale, and include a wide variety of literature, children's books, how-to, humor, current and past best-sellers, business, travel, and a large collection of mysteries. Most books will be priced at $2 or less! All proceeds help keep our classes, tutors, and textbooks free for low-literate adults in our programs. The book sale will be held at the Literacy Network building located at 701 Dane Street, Madison.

Can you help us spread the word? Click here for a flyer to post or share.

Donate your used books! Your used books support adult literacy! We use your used books to help adult students.