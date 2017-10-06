press release: Neighborhood House Community Center will be hosting its fall book sale on Friday, October 6th, from 1 – 5 PM, and Saturday, October 7th, from 10 AM – 4 PM. Tens of thousands of books, CDs and DVDs will be on sale, mostly priced from 25 cents to 1 dollar. All proceeds will benefit Neighborhood House, Madison’s first and oldest community center. Neighborhood House is located at 29 S. Mills St. in Madison. For more info, please call 608-255-5337.