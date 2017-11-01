press release: REACH-A-Child Book Sale

November 1-3rd: 9:00-7:00 pm; November 4th: 9:30-12:30 pm

Where: REACH-A-Child office; 6501 Watts Road, Suite 217

REACH-A-Child™ receives book donations on a regular basis. Due to our book selection policy, we have collected many books which do not fit our program. We invite families, individuals, nonprofits, and others to look at the books we have available.

Take as many books as you like; all we ask is that you make a donation to REACH-A-Child at whatever level you wish. These funds will be used to help more First Responders comfort children in crisis with age-appropriate books.

We have a variety of picture books, chapter books, color/activity books and adult reading books. There is something for everyone!

We have a very limited supply of boxes, so please bring boxes/totes to carry books away.

Visit our office at 6501 Watts Road in Madison and choose books that you may enjoy.