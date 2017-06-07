Bookmaking
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Learn how to stitch, glue, and fold to create handmade books! These books can be used as sketchbooks, personal journals, or foundations for artists books. We will also discuss the role of the book in an artist context and its role as a narrative vehicle. No prior experience necessary, ages 14+. Registration required; call 246-4548 or register online.
