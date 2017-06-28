Bookmaking

Learn how to stitch, glue, and fold to create handmade books! These books can be used as sketchbooks, personal journals, or foundations for artists books. We will also discuss the role of the book in an artist context and its role as a narrative vehicle. No prior experience necessary, ages 14+. Registration required, register at www.madisonbubbler.org.

The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.