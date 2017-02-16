Books Build Better Brains: Promoting Literacy is Key to Early Brain and Child Development

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200 , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release:A Professional Development Seminar for Parents, Teachers and Community Educators; You don't want to miss this!

Presented by Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, assistant professor of pediatrics, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, and Founding Medical Director, Reach Out and Read Wisconsin

Thursday, February 16, 2017, 5:45pm to 7:30pm,Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park Street

Free and Open to the Community. Food and Child Care Provided.

