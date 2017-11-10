press release: Boom! Snap! 2! Holiday Pop-Up Shop

November 10-11, 10:00am-8:00pm; November 12, 10:00am-6:00pm

Location: Madison Theatre Guild 2410 Monroe St.

Join us for Boom Snap 2! ArtWorking’s second annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop! ArtWorking is a Madison-based nonprofit serving nearly 30 artists with disabilities. ArtWorking strives to create meaningful and competitive career opportunities for its artists in the mainstream arts and business communities.

Boom Snap 2! will offer a unique collection of original art, ceramics, t-shirts, cards, jewelry, home goods, and more, all perfect for the holiday giving season.

Boom Snap 2! will take place at Madison Theatre Guild’s refurbished firehouse. All profits from BOOM SNAP 2! will go directly to the artists and their small businesses.