Boomer Bash

press release: Brown Bag Meet the Author Series

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 12‑1:30 PM

Join us for the first Brown Bag Author Lunch of 2017; sure to be fun! Come out of the cold weather for a heartwarming visit with Christine Merrill, a romance writer, with historical and contemporary books to her credit. Chris long wanted to be a writer and during a time of being a stay-at-home mom she began her quest. Time went by and manuscripts piled up, but after 7 years she had her first book in the bookstores! She has continued writing ever since.