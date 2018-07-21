Boquet Fruit Carving

Google Calendar - Boquet Fruit Carving - 2018-07-21 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boquet Fruit Carving - 2018-07-21 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boquet Fruit Carving - 2018-07-21 14:30:00 iCalendar - Boquet Fruit Carving - 2018-07-21 14:30:00

RSVP

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Learn how to carve a mini bouquet out of fruits and vegetables. Participants under 12 will need adult assistance. Registration begins 7/7. Register online, in person, or call 288-6160. Part of the series, Cooking with the Chefs of the Madison Public Market. This event is funded in part by a grant from CUNA Mutual Foundation.

Info
Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Food & Drink
608-288-6160
RSVP
Google Calendar - Boquet Fruit Carving - 2018-07-21 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boquet Fruit Carving - 2018-07-21 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boquet Fruit Carving - 2018-07-21 14:30:00 iCalendar - Boquet Fruit Carving - 2018-07-21 14:30:00