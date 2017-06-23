Born in Flames
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chair, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening of films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns this June for its twelfth year with a series of films and videos that explore the theme of dystopian futures. This year’s Rooftop Cinema pivots from showcasing avant-garde short films and videos to highlighting five provocative programs (which include three feature films) of lesser-known gems of foreign and American independent cinema. Films begin at sundown, approximately 9:30 pm. Camp chairs and blankets are welcome. Rooftop Cinema is free for MMoCA members/$7 for non-members; admission begins at the lobby reception desk one hour before screen time.
Lizzie Borden, 1983, US, digital, 80 min.
Set in a post-capitalist dystopian New York—ten years after the Second American Revolution—Lizzie Borden’s comic fantasy made on a shoestring budget over several years in the early ‘80s has been hailed as a ”A radical feminist wonder” (Variety). When Adelaide Norris, the black radical founder of the Woman’s Army, is mysteriously killed, a diverse coalition of women—across all lines of race, class, and sexual preference—emerges to blow the System apart.
