USA | 1989 | 35mm | 144 min.

Director: Oliver Stone

Cast: Tom Cruise, Kyra Sedgwick, Willem Dafoe

Vietnam veteran Stone’s second movie to deal directly with the war is an adaptation of the autobiography of Ron Kovic. A gung-ho marine who was wounded and paralyzed during his second tour of duty, Kovic returned to the U.S. and became a leading anti-war activist. Born on the Fourth of July is solidly anchored by a powerhouse Cruise performance as Kovic and John Williams’ mournful Americana score, featuring trumpet soloist Tim Morrison.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

