-An Evening with Dr. Mark Olsky & Larry Kosiek

April 27, 2017, 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM, BTC Auditorium (inside the BioPharmaceutical Technology Center), 5445 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg

Fitchburg resident Dr. Mark Olsky’s story is part of Wendy Holden’s Born Survivors: Three Young Mothers and Their Extraordinary Story of Courage, Defiance, and Hope. Dr. Olsky was one of three babies born within weeks of each other in 1945 and liberated (with their mothers) from the Mauthausen Concentration Camp. Larry Kosiek’s father, Sergeant Albert Kosiek, had an incredible role in liberating 40,000 prisoners from Mauthausen and another sub-camp. Join us as we learn more about these extraordinary stories of Holocaust survival. This free program is funded by the Fitchburg Senior Center, the Fitchburg Public Library, and Beyond the Page (which brings humanities events to Dane County libraries). For more information, please contact the Fitchburg Library Reference Desk at 608-729-1763.