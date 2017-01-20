Born to Fly: Elizabeth Streb vs. Gravity

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

2014 / USA / 83 minutes Elizabeth Streb and the STREB Extreme Action Company form a motley troupe of flyers and crashers. Propelled by Streb’s edict that “anything too safe is not action,” these daredevils challenge the assumptions of art, aging, injury, gender, and human possibility. BORN TO FLY: Elizabeth Streb vs. Gravity traces the evolution of Elizabeth Streb’s movement philosophy as she pushes herself and her performers from the ground to the sky. Revealing the passions behind the dancers’ bruises and broken noses, BORN TO FLY offers a breathtaking tale about the necessity of art, inspiring audiences hungry for a more tactile and fierce existence.

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-246-4548

