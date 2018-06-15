Born Yesterday

press release: Just when you think politics has lost its sense of humor, in rides Billie Dawn on a breath of fresh air. She’s buried her smarts beneath layers of satin and showgirl sass, but hers is a highly combustible kind of clever. So when her powerful, junk-peddling boyfriend sets out to buy a senator, he decides his girl should be a little less Vegas and a little more DC, striking the flint that sets her mind ablaze. Billie may be the new kid in class, but she’s nobody’s fool. She’s simply her glorious self, whether she’s reading Dickens or wrapping men around her dazzling little finger. A hilarious and uniquely American comedy.

June 15-Sept. 22

Featuring: David Daniel, Sarah Day, Colleen Madden, Reese Madigan, John Taylor Phillips, James Ridge.