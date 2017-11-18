Bosom Buddies
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Bosom Buddies is a cabaret celebration of friendship through various songs from Broadway, Radio, and Film.
Terry Christopher & Dan Pietrangelo met during the production of Christmas with the Crawfords and from that show has grown a great friendship. Together they combine forces and talents for a night that will be an entertainment experience not soon to be forgotten. Come along for a raucous night of music, jokes, stories and a night of celebrating BOSOM BUDDIES!
Info
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music