press release:

Bosom Buddies is a cabaret celebration of friendship through various songs from Broadway, Radio, and Film.

Terry Christopher & Dan Pietrangelo met during the production of Christmas with the Crawfords and from that show has grown a great friendship. Together they combine forces and talents for a night that will be an entertainment experience not soon to be forgotten. Come along for a raucous night of music, jokes, stories and a night of celebrating BOSOM BUDDIES!