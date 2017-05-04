Boulevard Party

Tipsy Cow 102 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

One of the best in the Midwest is back in Wisconsin. Come in and try Boulevard’s hits as well as a rare tapping. All day.

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-287-1455

