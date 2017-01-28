press release: BOUNCE is Madison’s hottest new event to be presented by Monona Terrace on January 28 from 7-10pm. The event is geared to the 21+ crowd and features giant inflatables, colored lights, dance music by DJs Surf ‘n’ Turf, and a cash bar. Inflatable activities include giant hamster balls, a deluxe obstacle course, a bouncy boxing ring, the defender dome and a giant slide. Attendees will have the opportunity to capture the night with a photo booth souvenir.

DJs Surf ‘n’ Turf have played everywhere from Madison’s Cardinal Bar and La Fete de Marquette, to San Francisco’s Public Works and epic four-hour sets at Burning Man. With roots in the Australian and Midwestern rave scenes of the 1990s, Surf ‘n’ Turf serve up an infectious blend of underground house and techno.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite, $15 in advance, $18 day of event.

Monona Terrace hosts approximately 600 events each year resulting in over $38 million in annual economic impact for the community. In addition, the center produces and sponsors free or low cost community events that serve over 45,000 people each year. The Frank Lloyd Wright designed facility has a mission to deliver an exceptional and inspirational experience.