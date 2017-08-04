Bound4

to Google Calendar - Bound4 - 2017-08-04 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bound4 - 2017-08-04 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bound4 - 2017-08-04 16:00:00 iCalendar - Bound4 - 2017-08-04 16:00:00

RSVP

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

“BOUND 4” represents the notion that everyone is capable of achieving greatness.

Vendors:

“CHAZM”

A local street-wear company that will be having a table on the main stage. They will be selling two types of t-shirts and an exclusive hoodie. Each shirt will run for $25. If you are wondering about the designs, you might as well attend the event.

Will be able to accept cash and card.

04:00PM-08:00PM @ Main Event

10:00PM-02:00AM @ After Party

FREE RSVP

Art Gallery by

Joesph Chang

Angela Kwon

Paigit

Sylvia Hecht

Meag Sargent

Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
to Google Calendar - Bound4 - 2017-08-04 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bound4 - 2017-08-04 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bound4 - 2017-08-04 16:00:00 iCalendar - Bound4 - 2017-08-04 16:00:00