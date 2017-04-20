press release: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County is holding its 35th Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event at three different bowling centers on April 17- 28, 2017.

The event is expected to raise over $130,000 to directly support Big Brothers Big Sisters in making 200 matches between caring adult volunteers and children who are ready and waiting for a mentor.

“We are excited to have over 500 people participating in our annual event to raise the resources to get kids matched with a mentor.” Sandy Morales, CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County said.

Bowling Times and Locations

· April 17 6:30p.m.-8:30p.m. Ten Pin Alley 6285 Nesbitt Rd Fitchburg

· April 20 6:30p.m.-8:30p.m. Bowl-a-Vard 2121 E. Springs Dr. Madison

· April 21 6:30p.m.-8:30p.m. Bowl-a-Vard 2121 E. Springs Dr. Madison and Ten Pin Alley 6285 Nesbitt Rd Fitchburg

· April 22 2:30p.m.-4:30p.m. Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg (Bigs and Littles Only) – PHOTO OPPORTUNITY

· April 27 6:30p.m.-8:30p.m. Bowl-a-Vard 2121 E. Springs Dr. Madison and Schwoegler’s 444 Grand Canyon Dr. Madison

· April 28 6:30p.m.-8:30p.m. Ten Pin Alley 6285 Nesbitt Rd Fitchburg

For more information visit the Bowl For Kids’ Sake

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County currently serves more than 600 children annually, providing one-to-one mentoring relationships.

National and local research shows that Big Brothers Big Sisters’ innovative programs of one-to-one mentoring can significantly reduce the risk of violence, truancy, and drug and alcohol use for children involved with our program. Bowl For Kids’ Sake helps raise funds to support these life-enhancing relationships.

The event is sponsored by King Pin Sponsor, The Great Dane Pub & Brewery. Other sponsors include Associated Bank, CapSpecialty, Northstar Resource Group, State Bank of Cross Plains, American Girl, Secura, Pepsi, UHP Marketing, and Celebrations Entertainment.