Boomer's Bowl Your Balls Off

Ten Pin Alley, Fitchburg 6285 Nesbitt Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin

press release: Teams needed for Fitchburg “Bowl Your Balls Off” bowling tournament and fundraiser

Proceeds to benefit two local animal rescue organizations

The annual Boomer’s Bowl Your Balls Off bowling tournament is taking place on Saturday, February 4 starting at 9 AM at Ten Pin Bowling Alley in Fitchburg. The event features bowling tournaments, live and silent auctions, a bake sale and 50/50 raffle. Music provided by Big J DJ Service.

Bowling teams of two are still needed. All skill levels are welcome! Those interested in bowling can email Cashforcritters53593@gmail.com.

All proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Heartland Farm Sanctuary and Fetch Wisconsin Rescue. Last year, the event raised more than $6,000 for Heartland Farm Sanctuary alone!

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Ten Pin Alley, Fitchburg 6285 Nesbitt Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin

