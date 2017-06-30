Box Your Way to Better Health

press release: Jump-start the weekend with an empowering workout at DreamBank! Join Melissa and Leo of Canvas Club Boxing and learn the basics and boxing technique, and then transition to their signature upstart class where you’ll learn combos, work with pads, and do speed and agility drills. Haven’t boxed before? No worries! This class is perfect for all levels. We’ll provide hand wraps and gloves, you just come ready to sweat.