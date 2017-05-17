Boy Harsher, Samantha Glass, Auscultation, Jared Perez

press releasee: Join us for a mind-blowing night mutant grooves, bizarro electronics, and dancing.

$8 at the door.

Boy Harsher (DKA Records, Night People): Brooding, infectuous, and raw synth-pop duo that hails from Western Mass. We are beyond excited to bring them to Madison, as they tour behind last year's incredible 'Yr Body Is Nothing.' Give it a listen here: https:// boyharsher.bandcamp.com/ album/yr-body-is-nothing

Samantha Glass (Holodeck, No Rent): With each release, sonic journeyor and mood constructor Beau Devereaux journeys deeper and deeper into the bleak unknown and this year's 'Introducing The Confession' is no exception. Do not miss out on a set from one of Wisconsin's finest exports.

Auscultation: Deep dance tunes that glide across the emotional spectrum—from aural hell to sweeping heavens. https:// auscultation.bandcamp.com/ album/spiritland

Jared Perez (Drop Bass Network): One of Wisconsin's sickest DJs will glue the night together and take you on a journey of his own.