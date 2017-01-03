Boy Scout Troop 29 Chili Supper

Bashford United Methodist Church 329 North St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Boy Scout Troop 29 will be hosting its 72nd annual Chili Supper on Friday, February 3, 2017, from 4-7pm, at the Bashford United Methodist Church, located at 329 North Street in Madison. Enjoy several varieties of chili (including vegetarian and gluten free) variety of toppings with relishes, bread, and a beverage at an “all you can eat” meal cost of $8.00 for adults and $4.00 for children (age 11 and under).  Quarts of chili for takeout will also be available for $6.00. A $1.00/per adult discount (on dine-in chili meals only) will be offered to those who bring nonperishable item(s) for the Bashford Food Pantry. Chili proceeds support troop activities and scholarships.

608-249-9222

