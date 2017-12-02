× Expand Brad Mehldau Trio

press release: According to The New York Times, Brad Mehldau is "the most influential jazz pianist of the last 20 years." A student of The New School, Mehldau started his recording and touring career nearly 30 years ago. The Brad Mehldau Trio formed in 1992, instantly paving a unique path through the genre. As an improviser and spontaneous artist, his compositions are expressive and thoughtful.

Mehldau has performed all over the globe since his rise in the mid 1990s. He has collaborated with such jazz icons as Joshua Redman, Pat Metheny, Charlie Haden, and Mark Turner. His music was included in Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut and Wim Wender's Million Dollar Hotel. The first jazz musician to hold a residency at Carnegie Hall, Brad Mehldau continues to be one of the most highly esteemed jazz performers in America.