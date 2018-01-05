press release: A father takes his son to tour colleges on the East Coast and meets up with an old friend who makes him feel inferior about his life's choices. (2017|102mins)

IMDb entry: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5884230/

"A marvelous dissection of a midlife crisis thats far more self-aware than its protagonist, Brad's Status features one of Ben Stiller's richest and most bittersweet performances as a husband and father whose considerable obstacle to happiness is himself. Writer-director Mike White has crafted a painfully funny and surprisingly moving character piece, but whats most remarkable is how he and his star empathize with Brad's feelings of inferiority while, at the same time, pinpointing the arrogance, privilege and callousness that often factor into such soul-searching.

-Tim Grierson, screendaily.com

Seating is first come, first served with space for 50 attendees. Doors open 1/2 hour before the film start time. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Pinney Library. This film is rated R by the MPAA. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.